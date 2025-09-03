Social responsibility has become a marker of business adequacy. It is not just about reputation, but about real impact

Transformation of society's expectations

At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainians' expectations of business changed radically. Consumers have become more demanding. According to a survey conducted by Kantar (August-November 2022), 72% of respondents believe that brands should advertise products even during the war, and 81% believe that they should remain active. More than half (53%) prefer domestic brands.

Read also Getting ahead of the game: four insights for business growth in 2025

These results echo the findings of Gradus (March 2024): in the third year of the full-scale war, 74% of consumers consciously bought products from Ukrainian manufacturers, and 62% admitted that they analyze brands especially carefully before purchasing goods. The key factors in choosing include support for the Armed Forces, ties with the aggressor state, volunteering, a clear political position, language of communication, helping children, animals, and supporting projects in the field of ecology, education, and youth development.

This is an obvious signal to Ukrainian business: it is not enough to be just useful – it is important to participate in change-making processes and respond to public demands in the here and now .

After all, people's demand for business is manifested not only in long-term trends but also in times of acute events. For example, during the mass protests in support of restoring the independence of the NABU and the SAPO, society justifiably expected actions, statements and reactions from large companies.

To read this article, subscribe to LIGA PRO Already have LIGA PRO? Log In

opinion.informer.text

Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors