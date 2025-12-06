first vice-president of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, member of the Ukrainian Business Council

The goods will not be removed from retail outlets. And the labels will not be re-glued either.

Starting January 1, 2026, Ukrainian alcohol producers will no longer be able to use names that are protected geographical indications (GIs) in the European Union.

This refers to "cognac," "champagne," "port wine," "sherry," "madeira," "calvados," and other names that historically do not belong to Ukraine.

This is not a sudden ban, but the end of the transitional period provided for by the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement and the updated laws on geographical indications.

Our drinks aren't going anywhere. The only thing that will change is that the labels will have legally correct names.

Where did this requirement come from?

Association Agreement with the EU

Ukraine has committed to:

recognise and protect European geographical indications;

not to use names on its territory that are tied to specific EU regions;

to do this after the transition periods have ended.

