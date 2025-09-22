The strength of information attacks can become their weakness. The wider the reach of opponents, the more mistakes they make

Information attacks are a regular risk for Ukrainian businesses and their owners. The reasons for this are various: conflict within the team, competitive pressure, service errors, and the political context. Reactions can vary dramatically .

There are two possible parallel tactical actions. One is a public response, and the other is countermeasures to strike back. Today I want to focus only on the steps of the target of the attack.

The first hour during an attack is the "golden" time to respond. And the next 24 hours are crucial. The generally accepted rule is the "15-60-90" timeline. Within 15 minutes, the organization or owner should recognize the crisis and start communicating the basic facts. Within 60 minutes, more detailed information should be provided, and within 90 minutes, the organization should be ready for a press conference .

Research shows that 74% of respondents expect a response in a critical situation within one hour on social media. This figure emphasizes the critical importance of speed in crisis communications.

