Why you shouldn't "stretch" venture logic to defense tech
Sometime at the beginning of the 21st century, the world fell massively in love with the myth of Silicon Valley. It seemed that the formula for success had already been found. At first glance, it looked quite simple: set up an accelerator, invite venture capitalists, create a coworking space with beanbag chairs, and bam. Next big thing.
More than twenty years later, we have hundreds of copies, from Silicon Wadi in Tel Aviv to Silicon Oasis in Dubai. Almost every country has a place or city called Silicon Valley, such as Bengaluru in India or Berlin in Germany.
But there is one caveat: there are very few truly successful stories. And, as a rule, success was built on local peculiarities.
The valley is not just a geographical location or infrastructure, it is a unique mutation of history, military investment, and risk psychology.
Comments (0)