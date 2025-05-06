The Ukrainian nation is fighting for every inch of its land, for the sea space, underground and underwater resources, but it is not reaching out to space. But it is there that the enormous, almost inexhaustible potential for ensuring defense capability is located.

Building up strength in space can lead to powerful technological advantages in intelligence, data transmission and defeating the enemy. In addition, Russia is losing its attractiveness to foreign investors due to international sanctions. Ukraine, on the other hand, is increasingly attracting the attention of global players, including in the space sector.

This is obviously why in 2025 the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine systematically took up outer space. Among other things, it announced the creation of a space policy department in the military department, which will bring together public and private companies, as well as scientists in the field of space technology, in the interests of developing the space segment in the Armed Forces.

How did it happen that Ukraine had only one spacecraft out of eight before Russia's invasion? And what potential do we have in the development of military space?