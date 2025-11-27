LIGA.net talked to the third president of Ukraine Viktor Yushchenko about the key events shaping the agenda for Ukraine: from the American "peace plan" and discussions about possible negotiations with Russia to the role of partners and the risks of pressure on Kyiv. The conversation took place the next morning after another massive Russian attack on the capital and other cities.

Yushchenko sharply assesses proposals for territorial concessions: "I do not accept these points. This is a surrender".

In the interview, we discuss whether Ukraine can survive without US assistance, who can be relied on as a strategic partner, what the long-term strategy in the war should be, and what the latest political scandals mean for the country's internal stability.

