It became known in May 2025 that Ukraine has a sustainable intention to develop military capabilities in space. Back then, on the sidelines of the large-scale Space for Ukraine forum in Kyiv, it was announced three prioritiessatellite communications, space reconnaissance, and a missile warning system. For this purpose, modern Space Forces must be created within the structure of the Armed Forces. The deadline is the end of 2025.

Today, even countries as far removed from space as Peru, Egypt, and Azerbaijan have their own space commands. Without mastery of this domain of warfare, it is impossible to imagine continuous reconnaissance and timely detection of enemy assets – not only during an attack but also during its preparation – effective counteraction to enemy missiles or precision guidance of our own missiles. This is the shield and sword of a modern state.

Yes, it is very expensive. Estimates range from $6-8 billion over at least five years. But Ukraine could count on support from Europe, which is almost hopelessly behind the United States and China. Are these costs adequate to the challenges?