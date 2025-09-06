Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Europe has provided about $150 billion in support to Ukraine, says LIGA.net swedish diplomat Fredrik Löydqvist.

It may sound like a lot of money, but it's not. "Compare this amount to the post-COVID subsidies that the EU was able to mobilize after COVID, which amounted to $800 billion," he suggests. It's just a matter of prioritization and political determination, and for that you need to have understanding."

Löjdqvist is one of those diplomats who are involved in the development of the European security system. He served as Sweden's Ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and became Sweden's first Ambassador and Special Envoy for Countering Hybrid Threats. He currently heads the Stockholm Center for East European Studies (SCEEUS) at the Swedish Institute of International Affairs.

The diplomat said: "The EU missed the moment when it had to respond to the Russian threat. So now it is vital to do everything possible to prevent the Kremlin from enjoying the fruits of its aggression. But this is hampered by the fatigue and nostalgia of Europeans.

You will learn from this text:

why the Russians will not change without a defeat in Ukraine;

what Europeans are really tired of (spoiler alert: no, it's not Ukraine);

why, despite many worrying trends, the support vector is still positive.