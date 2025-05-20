On May 9, 2022, the parade in Moscow was hosted by a depressed, almost crushed person, toxic to the entire world. Three years later, in 2025, Vladimir Putin looked more cheerful than ever on Red Square , confident in himself and the future.

Surrounded by the leaders of more than two dozen countries, he no longer felt like an isolated international criminal awaiting punishment. In his speech during the parade, the dictator mentioned the Soviet Union with particular emphasis – a clear signal of his intention to restore control over the countries of the former USSR.

The transformation took place as a result of the West's incredibly weak policy, culminating in the emergence of "Trump 2" on the international stage. The world would find it amusing to watch this man's megalomania and vanity, if the realities were not sad enough for us, in particular, the reduction of the Kremlin aggressor to the category of a politician with whom it is necessary to negotiate on an equal footing at the negotiating table . In response to the US efforts, Putin, in his own style, publicly laughed at it – through his aide Yuri Ushakov, who declared that "the US administration disappoints Russia more than it disappoints them."

From this text you will learn: