Russia is seizing Donbas, but is a year behind schedule. Ukraine is defending fiercely, but its resources are limited. The following year, 2026, could be decisive.

This is not a fatalistic prediction, but a call to action. Will Europe increase military aid and production, how effective will the strikes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Russian oil refineries be, who will manage to significantly strengthen mobilization – Ukraine or Russia? If even one of these elements fails, time will start working against Ukraine.

And then Russia will quickly move from the first to the third stage of its strategy to subjugate Ukraine, the publication warns Foreign Affairs. LIGA.net retells the article briefly.