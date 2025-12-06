Six months ago, Russian "chessmen" were approaching Kyiv at an altitude of 2 km, and now we are talking about 3.5-4 km. At this distance, they become inaccessible to some types of weapons.

But the old Soviet Tunguska complex copes with the enemy "shahed" no worse than German Cheetahs, says LIGA.net soldier Kyrylo: "The Tunguska has character – you can feel its power and speed." We visited the position of the Tunguska crew: who are these people and what is it like to repel attacks on Kyiv 24/7.