At the meeting in Paris about 30 leaders "coalitions of willing" tried to form new security guarantees for Ukraine. The discussion of the proposals was also joined by Donald Trump. Just a day ago, the American president conveyed his "warmest greetings" to Russia, China, and North Korea, which, as he understood it, are plotting against the USA.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy insists that the main guarantee is a strong Ukrainian army and assistance with weapons. Are the partners ready to act already?LIGA.net.

From this text you will learn:

what security guarantees were prepared by the "coalition of the willing";

what disputes exist within the coalition regarding sending troops to Ukraine;

Will the meeting have real consequences for the war in Ukraine?