Serhiy has been unauthorized absences for over a year. He deserted because he didn't get along with his commander. He doesn't consider himself a coward, claiming he has "considerable combat experience." He was previously in the ATO (Anti-Terrorist Operation), and voluntarily returned to the army with the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

But the new command in his unit demotivated him from serving, he says anonymously. LIGA.netFirst, they started refusing him leave. Any attempt to defend his rights ended with disciplinary actions. Eventually, Serhiy decided to go to the unauthorized absences.

There are tens of thousands like him. To return the soldiers to service and maintain their combat readiness, in August 2024... the mechanism worked or the mechanism started working or the mechanism began to function, which allows for the non-punishment of military personnel for the first instance of unauthorized absence from duty or desertion.

According to official statistics, from November last year to August 2025, more than 29,000 servicemen used the simplified return procedure. But now they decided to abolish the "amnesty". The relevant law, as they say LIGA.net MPs say it could be passed before the beginning of October: "Those who wanted to return have already done so."

Did the "amnesty" really solve the problems of the unauthorized absences, what was its scale and what were its causes?