Can AI really change the course of war? What levels of drone autonomy already exist, and can Ukraine become a world leader in military technology?

In the new issue of LIGA DEFENSE, Valentyn Badrak and Yaroslav Azhniuk, CEO of defense companies The Fourth Law and Odd Systems, will discuss the role of artificial intelligence in modern warfare, technological aspects and ethical dilemmas associated with the use of autonomous systems. Mr. Azhniuk will explain why Ukraine's "defense valley" has a unique potential for rapid development and what allows our country to compete effectively with China and Russia.

