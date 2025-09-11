The day after Russian drones attacked Poland through Belarusian airspace, a representative of the US president announced the easing of sanctions against Belarus.

september 11 in Belarus on a state visit arrived president Donald Trump's representative John Coale. He said that the US was lifting restrictions on the national Belarusian airline Belavia. And it is possible that the American embassy in Belarus will soon reopen.

"This is due to exercises "West-2025" between Russia and Belarus, – suggests LIGA.net Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs Oleksandr Merezhko. – The United States is trying to restrain Lukashenko with both carrots and sticks so that Belarus does not become 100% dependent on Putin and does not become an instrument of Russian aggression, as it was at the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

But the decisions announced after this meeting have much more risks than chances to "tear Lukashenko away" from Putin, respondents say LIGA.net experts.

"In general, the situation is bad," states LIGA.net military expert at the Razumkov Center Oleksiy Melnyk.

From this text you will learn:

why the West-2025 exercise is not the only reason for Mr. Trump's visit to Belarus;

whether the United States will strengthen Belarus' role as Russia's aircraft repair hub;

what channels of sanctions circumvention this story provides for Russia.