During the July LANDEURO-2025 symposium in Wiesbaden, Germany , Supreme Allied Commander Europe Alexus Hrynkiewicz called on NATO to adopt Ukrainian military innovations. This was primarily about the land battlefield and the ability of Ukrainians to integrate new technologies at the brigade level through direct cooperation with small defense companies. This is a recognition of our advantages in NATO's military leadership.

Indeed, Ukraine is a true innovator in changing the battlefield of modern and future wars, although it is easier for resource-rich countries to implement innovative solutions that Ukrainians have come to through sweat and blood. For example, in mid-July 2025, China held tactical exercises involving infantry FPV drones and ground combat robotic dogs. The Chinese army is actively practicing the interaction between humans and combat robots in a modern offensive and assault operation.

It turned out that the "iron warriors" are already capable of performing a number of deadly tasks that are too risky for personnel - from reconnaissance and assault to overcoming difficult obstacles and heavy logistics under enemy fire.

But the main lesson for the future is that prudent countries take care of security in advance, while Ukraine loses the best representatives of the nation in the heat of war.. .

From this analysis you will learn:

how the Third Assault Division recaptured positions and captured the Russians with drones alone;

what the Gnome Miner and the Luty strike UAV can do;

how many Ukrainian companies already produce UAVs for the Armed Forces

and why 2025 was not the year of total robotization.