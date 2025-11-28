Ukraine is saving the world on its own. If it is not helped, geopolitical predators will go further.

The aggressor demands a change in the system of international law and the LEGAL recognition of the right to annex temporarily occupied territories. That is, to return to a system where the law of the strong was enshrined in the international legal order.

The PRC probably wouldn't be against it now, India and Brazil are unlikely to agree, and in the US, Donald Trump might agree to it, but his authority would not be enough – Congressional support would be needed.

Ukraine, European countries, the G7 countries, and most countries in the world categorically do not support this and are unlikely to commit "geopolitical suicide."

Where is the path to peace here?!

Requirements that cannot be implemented are definitely not about the desire for peace, but rather about further fueling the continuation of the war.

This is a repetition of an unfounded claim to participate in the redistribution of the world and the exploitation of the inability of key centers of power, with the connivance of the PRC, to counter this impudence of the aggressor, which is practically unsupported by anything other than nuclear weapons and the willingness to sacrifice millions of its citizens' lives on the altar of war.

Are Europe and the US, with an economic potential tens of times greater than Russia's, which is also rapidly dwindling, simply going to swallow this?!

Why should Ukraine alone save the world? We are reaching a bifurcation point: either join this common task, or geopolitical predators will reach you very quickly.

Ultimately, the Russian ultimatum of December 15, 2021, was directed at Washington and Brussels, not at Kyiv.

If the "willing" do not become "decisive," historians will call their current approaches "geopolitical impotence"...

The current Russian regime can only be stopped by a strong stance. They perceive weakness as an invitation for further escalation and territorial expansion.

We must act! The arguments are there! Even with the current administration's hesitation in the White House.

