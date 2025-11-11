"A very bad record". More than 21,000 Ukrainian soldiers left the army in the status of AWOL in October alone. This statistic was released by former MP and commander of a UAV strike unit, Ihor Lutsenko: "Every two minutes, a person runs away from the army... This is the number one problem."

A number of modern diseases of the Defense Forces have been exposed against the backdrop of rather contradictory reports of almost Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad. Even without evaluating the decision to retention Pokrovsko-Myrnohradska conglomerate, we have an undeniable and very unpleasant fact: the key problem of the army is that there are not enough people on the front line.

This disease, which emerged at the end of 2023 as a result of deliberately disrupted mobilization, accumulates in abscesses and leads to sepsis in the entire army. And the country's military and political leadership, led by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Volodymyr Zelenskyyavoiding unpopular decisions and falling political ratings, has not solved the problem. It has only fragmented its solution into a number of palliative solutions-ideas that have also not been fully implemented.

Any new solutions can be integrated into the overall picture of war only in a comprehensive manner, and to build the structure, it is necessary to complete previously ignored "homework". How to replenish the army without "hard busification"?