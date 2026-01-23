It is -15°C outside, the temperature under water is about +2°C. Flooded shafts in one of Kyiv's thermal power plants, damaged by a missile strike. In the complete darkness of a cramped space of one and a half by one and a half meters, five divers took turns working in extremely difficult conditions for six days to bring light back to people's homes. Each dive lasts only about 40 minutes underwater, and neither their bodies nor their equipment can take much more.

During an underwater operation, divers under the supervision of a robot restored a thermal power plant damaged by the Russians using a hammer and chisel LIGA.net said Andriy Vlasenko, head of Ukraine's only highly complex underwater operations group.