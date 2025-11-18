Iryna Solomko, a former journalist for the Ukrainian service of the Voice of America, now Bonenberger, made a radical career leap and became a member of the city council of the American city of Branford, Connecticut. According to her, this experience "resembles journalism," but requires a completely different art of compromise.

"My husband is a huge mentor for me. He said: "America is for people like you who want to influence political processes," explains Iryna.

Why is working in a US city council a volunteer job? What are the blue and white collars of Branford? How does "door knocking" work and is such direct contact with voters necessary in Ukraine? What is it like to live in America? Read about the intrigues of local government and the harsh American bureaucracy in an interview with Iryna Solomko for LIGA.net.