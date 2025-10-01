Europe is under threat, even if Europeans themselves are reluctant to admit it. Russian fighter jets feel free to fly in the Estonian sky, Russian drones are crossing the borders with Poland and Romania. A new report by the International Institute for Strategic Studies says that Russian sabotage is taking place in almost all EU countries. It is time to talk about the fate of Europe.

Russia had the idea to undermine the unity of the European Union as early as the tsars and then the сommunists, says LIGA.net Rainhard Kloucek, President of the Pan-European Movement in Austria. Nothing has changed under Putin.

But the regime in the United States today is trying to do the same thing, professing an imperial approach. "Behind Trump are businessmen like Peter Thiel. They are rich, successful people, but they have no idea about democracy. For them, it's not a necessity," says Kloucek, "But maybe this is the kind of US policy that will strengthen Europe.

Kloucekjoined the Pan-European movement that led to the creation of the EU in 1999. Last year, he took over the presidency, replacing a descendant of the last emperor of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, Karl von Habsburg.

From Klouček's interview with LIGA.net you will find out:

whether Ukraine's accession to the EU is possible by 2030;

how European integration has ceased to be a success story;

why Ukraine should explain that Kievan Rus and Russia are like Romania and the Roman Empire.