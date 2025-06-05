Even after 2014, German companies paid for Russian gas amounts that amounted to up to a third of Russia's military budget. This allowed Vladimir Putin to finance the war, German journalist Steffen Dobbert tells LIGA.net .

Dobbert has visited Ukraine more than 60 times, and now, together with his colleague Ulrich Thiele, he has written an investigative book about Nord Stream and Russian influence in Germany – it has become a bestseller. "This is the first German book at all to describe how the war in Ukraine is connected to Gazprom and its money," the author continues.

Who is he, what does he do for a living, and how did he become interested in our country? Exclusive interview for LIGA.net .