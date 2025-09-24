What should be the formula for fair mobilization? Why are people being used inefficiently at the front? What is the difference between the management style of the Ministry of Defense during the Rustem Umerov and in the days of Denys Shmyhal?

In the new issue of LIGA Podcast, Maria Berlinska, a veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war and a volunteer, gives her vision of the answers to these questions. This is a detailed conversation about the ineffective management of troops, the technological race of this war, and the gap between the military and civilians. It is also about the threatening near future, when Russian FPV drones will terrorize civilians deep in the Ukrainian rear.

This conversation does not answer the question "when the war will finally end." But it clearly explains how to prepare for a permanent war with Russia.