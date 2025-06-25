"Stories and photos are being spread on social networks that our women are luxuriating abroad . But for the most part, what kind of a party are they talking about? Sometimes they can barely make ends meet... They are already afraid to return. They are afraid that they will be considered deserters or traitors here," demographer Ella Libanova, who heads the Institute of Demography and Social Research, tells LIGA.net.

Almost 7 million Ukrainians left abroad due to the war with Russia – this is UN data from April.

If at least 50% return to Ukraine after the end of hostilities, it will be happiness, adds Libanova: every year migrants are moving further and further away from home.

From this interview with LIGA.net you will learn: