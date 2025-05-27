We all need to realize that no one in the world has the right to be rude and threaten us anymore

Over the past three days, Russia has fired 995 drones and missiles at us. This is not counting the artillery, mortars, tanks, and other fire and lead that has been raining down on us along the entire long front line. Let's be honest, any country would not be able to withstand such a concentrated attack. But not Ukraine. We have not only withstood it, but we are firing back .

Without pretense, we are the strongest army in the world. Yes, we don't have as many weapons as some other countries, but we are the only ones capable of fighting off three countries with nuclear arsenals for years in a modern war. I mean Russia, North Korea, and China. Some of them are partially (like the Koreans) and others are not publicly (like the Chinese) present in our theater of operations.

On the radios, the Russians call them "allies". Add another Russian ally, Iran, which is close to developing nuclear weapons, and you can roughly imagine the darkness that is coming for us. I give you 100% - no other army in the world would survive such a war .

Regarding the factor of weapons. As the experience of the events of the twenty-first century shows, weapons, although important, are not the decisive factor in modern warfare. Much more important are the people who hold these weapons.

We have seen troops throwing down their arms and running away (Afghanistan). We have seen countries hesitate to use it because they lack character and determination (European countries that "heroically do not provoke" Russian missiles and chessmen flying into their territory).

In addition, warfare has changed radically, and now everything is decided by drones, artillery, and infantry. In turn, armored vehicles, planes, and ships have become a big burden because they are too large and vulnerable to drones, which has become a significant problem for their defense. That's why our naval drones are sinking the Russian Black Sea Fleet and shooting down Russian planes, and our air drones are driving their tanks into forests and remote hangars.

Against this backdrop, the statements of Moldovan politician Victoria Furtune to take Bujak away from Ukraine look completely stupid. If she had seen the eyes of the guys who have been defending a two-kilometer-long landing for months under a barrage of fire, she would have guessed what they would do to those who decide to take away the entire region.

Do not joke with those who greet death every morning and fall asleep in the evening, not really expecting to wake up. For these people, your political populism does not come close to being true at all.

All European countries together are unable to gather only 20,000 soldiers for a peacekeeping mission to Ukraine! And now imagine how many hours each individual country would have to hold out under such attacks by the Russian army.

But what do European countries care when the United States loses several planes from the USS Harry S. Truman in a clash with the Yemeni Houthis, and then concludes a shameful agreement that the Houthis will not touch American ships. Houthis from Yemen almost hit an American aircraft carrier! The West is not capable of fighting - it is a fact. The only real military force of Western civilization is the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

And finally, about dignity. We all need to realize that no one in the world has the right to be rude and threaten us anymore. At all levels, we have to learn to talk to anyone from a position of dignity that hints at our strength. You may not have noticed it yet, but the hourglass has turned over, a new era has begun, and we are now the dignity, pride and courage of the European world. The war continues, be strong and courageous.

