Head of the non-profit organization "Foundation "Peace and Co", director, officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia is unable not only to capture the whole of Ukraine, but also to control what it has captured. The task of Ukraine and Ukrainians is to survive and keep the state

Due to the information hysteria that has been sweeping through the Ukrainian media space lately, we have to repeat and recall simple truths, to appeal to logic and common sense.

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, the FSB and all other security agencies of the Russian Federation are unable today – in the current state of affairs, with Ukraine's partners' support, etc. – to fulfill Putin's military and political objectives.

The war on the battlefield has reached a deadlock.

Over the past three years, the Russian security forces have been able to fulfill only one serious utilitarian task of Putin's – to capture the land crossing to Crimea. At the same time, they have failed to ensure effective control and security of this area, which is under constant attack by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Russia failed to solve all other tasks.

There is no strategic task to change the government in Ukraine in 2022, no operational task to reach the administrative borders of Donetsk and even Luhansk regions, no creation of a buffer zone in Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions, no complete destruction of critical infrastructure and the Ukrainian military-industrial complex... The list goes on and on.

No real operational and strategic tasks have been set, except for the capture of Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk in 2014, the land corridor to Crimea, which is under the fire control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and the destruction of cities on the front line over the years. All.

The tactical successes that they are trying to sell us as operational successes are the result of enormous efforts, resources and incredible losses that did not exist even in the Soviet Union. Ghoul Stalin is turning over in his grave.

Losses – more than one million seventy thousand killed and wounded: more than in Afghanistan, more than in Chechnya, Georgia... For nothing..

The Russian Federation is unable not only to capture and absorb the whole of Ukraine, but also to establish effective control over the occupied territories as well as its own, as demonstrated by the Kursk operation.

The task of Ukraine and Ukrainians is to survive and keep the state.

If there are peace agreements, a ceasefire, a peacekeeping contingent, etc., it will be good, although I do not believe in it.

But we should not think about this, we should think about how to live as if there is no one else in the world except Ukraine and Russia, that we are facing an eternal enemy who has no place on this Earth and who is bargaining for a pause in the war only to deceive, bribe, put to sleep, gain new strength, work on mistakes, and attack again. And the reason for this is not Putin, but the entire Russian Empire.

The future security of Ukraine should be ensured not by the mythical Article 5 of NATO, but by its own defense industry, total military service, as in Israel, and powerful diplomacy as a guarantee of support for our partners.

We have to become the most armed, mobilized, self-reliant democracy in the world, regardless of the opinions and interests of others.

These are simple truths that any five-year-old Ukrainian should understand, no matter where they were born.

And every Ukrainian in the world should know that regardless of their place of birth, primary language, citizenship, which they acquired voluntarily or under duress, they have the right to obtain the citizenship of Ukraine that awaits them if they are ready to speak the language, serve in the Ukrainian army reserve and be ready to defend their homeland.

These are the simple things that save lives.

