That is why the murder of Andriy Parubiy is from the same series as the shelling of peaceful cities

Russia has turned into a dragon that needs to be fed by human suffering. Putin shoots at Ukrainian houses because Russians want to see the blood of those who live in those houses. They were told that "Nazis" live there. That's how they call those who have not accepted their "greatness" and must be punished for it. There is no other strategic goal.

The Russians were convinced that since history is written by the winners, it doesn't matter how terrible things you do today. Tomorrow you will be a winner and none of this will matter. You will open a clean slate of history on your own, and the world will only breathe a sigh of relief. In this way, Putin freed them from the "chimera of conscience.".

Through the mouths of propagandists, he explained to Russians that good and evil are a matter of perception, and that war is a natural human condition. The main thing is not good and evil, but domination, even if it is through blood and violence. In the imperial worldview, tortured prisoners of war and murdered children are simply the price of "greatness." And "greatness" is not questioned .

The murder of Andriy Parubiy is from the same series as other crimes of the occupation. They are simply feeding the dragon, that is, the Russian people, with a picture of bloody Ukrainians. The list of Ukrainian leaders they would like to see dead is long. Parubiy was less protected (he walked the streets without security) and more hated (he was a Lviv resident, a nationalist), so I think they chose him .

And lastly. Putin does not need the war to end for two reasons. First, he is like that. By not submitting, we "offended" him, and he wants to see us suffer. And secondly, somewhere inside, intuitively, he understands that if you stop feeding the dragon, there is a chance that the dragon will start eating the one who created it.

Original

opinion.informer.text

Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors