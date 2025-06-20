There is a threat that a tactical nuclear strike by the United States would be needed to destroy the underground Iranian nuclear facility, which would break the nuclear deterrent system

It makes sense for Ukrainians to follow the events in Iran very closely, in particular, the destruction of the Fordo nuclear facility. This has a direct bearing on us.

This underground facility is used for final enrichment of uranium-235 to weapons-grade level. And there can be performed work on the manufacture of a real nuclear device that can be used in combat operations.

Accordingly, Israel and the United States must destroy this facility as reliably as possible.

But it is located at a depth of several hundred meters in rock. According to available information, Benjamin Netanyahu convinces Donald Trump that the American GBU-57 superbomb, which weighs 13.5 tons and can be carried only by American bombers, will be enough to destroy Fordo. But in the United States, some experts believe that this bomb will not be enough and that anti-bunker nuclear weapons should be used to ensure reliability.

And in this sense, it becomes clear why Trump recently complained that it is as difficult for him as it was for President Gary Truman (it was Truman who decided to drop atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki).

And it becomes clear why the "Doomsday Plane," in which the US president is supposed to hide during a nuclear war, has been moved to Andrews Air Force Base. And why prominent Republicans have begun to strongly oppose US strikes on Iran.

And finally, why does the American press report that the White House is considering the use of tactical nuclear weapons.

The decision on the Fordo attack has not yet been made. Information leaks about nuclear weapons may turn out to be just fake news. Although anything can be expected from the inadequate Trump.

Non-use of nuclear weapons in the world is based only on the understanding that the country and leader who allowed this to happen will either be jointly destroyed or become complete outcasts.

But if the US uses nuclear weapons, it will actually be a license for everyone else.

The probability of using nuclear weapons in a conflict between India and Pakistan, between North and South Korea will immediately increase dramatically.

And Ukraine will have to rely only on the ineptitude of Russian nuclear weapons and the skill of our air and missile defense fighters. Because Putin has long been ready to strike at us with tactical nuclear weapons, but is afraid of the reaction of the international community, especially the United States.

We are following the developments. I hope that the US will have enough preventive political mechanisms (Senate and Congress) to prevent a suicidal scenario for humanity.

