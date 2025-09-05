founder, Chairman of the Board of the Institute of World Policy

We finally need to move from the ineffective model of rallying around the uncohesive to a concrete search for allies. Not partners, but allies.

Putin has allies. At least North Korea, which sends its manpower to the front.

That is, we desperately need a specific defense treaty with those who do not just sign some "guarantees" but actually fight for you. These may be the United States, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

If Israel is our model of existence in the future, then we need allies.

Do you see Macron or Merz as allies? Personally, I don't. I would not even call them partners, but fellow travelers.

Do you remember Merz's statements about "Tauruses" for Ukraine on the second day after his election if Putin does not stop? Did Putin stop? "Did they hand over the Tauruses? So it is with these "assurances".

The question of definitions. Some say that there will be guarantees "after the end of hostilities," others – after "the establishment of peace.".

In what future? In a year, two years, ten years? And if national parliaments do not ratify this document, what then?

And what to do with the position of those countries that are already saying they will not fight for us? They are not really ready to fight for themselves either.

Conclusion: electoral cycles put pressure on brains so that common sense is eroding. Well..

The only fact that can be recorded today is the understanding that Europe is far from united. There are outright accomplices of Russia, there are "waiting" people who want it to finally be over, and there are still some who want Ukraine to survive. Although I have never heard the thesis that Russia must definitely lose .

All the current actions do not answer the question of whether they are stopping Putin today. And the answer is unequivocal – no.

Ukraine's subjectivity is in its Armed Forces. I would like it to be in the rear, but now it is an illusion, because we lacked wisdom.

In general, the scenario is obvious. It emerges by itself. And it still resembles the Korean one in perspective.

Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors