By the time Trump returns from his Asian tour, a document is being prepared to make the US position more proactive

President Zelenskyy announced that advisors to the leaders of the "coalition of the resolute" will meet at the end of the week to discuss key details of a plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war. Before that, he said in an interview with Axios that Russian President Vladimir Putin is unlikely to accept the peace plan being worked on by the "coalition of the resolute.".

Immediately, a discussion arose around this so far conditional peace plan: why is it needed if President Zelenskyy's "Formula for Peace" already exists, and the Ukrainian position on ending the war, which was presented at the Istanbul talks, is already in place? What could be the content of this plan? For whom and why is this plan needed, if it is obvious in advance that Putin will not accept it?

First, let's talk about why and how the idea came about. The first to put it forward was British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who on October 18, 2025, proposed to develop a peace plan for Ukraine similar to the American peace plan for the Gaza Strip.

