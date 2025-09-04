Despite record losses, the enemy does not plan to stop

I would not be particularly happy that the Russian summer offensive failed. Because it did not stop.

Thus, Russia has not had any strategic successes, despite the enormous resources and efforts it has invested. Another date for "taking full control of Donbas" has also been missed. There is not much to show off in other areas either.

In addition, this summer is probably a record-breaking one in terms of enemy casualties. However, Russia is not going to stop and is launching a new stage of offensive actions.

The Pokrovsk direction is consistently very difficult, the Russians are constantly trying to find weaknesses in the Kharkiv region.

In addition, offensive actions are being intensified on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions. I am sure they will not abandon their plans in Sumy region.

So I would not be too optimistic about the enemy's failures.

