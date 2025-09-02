military analyst, coordinator of the "Information Resistance" group, Colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Putin's statement on "coup d'etat" and Yanukovych's "resuscitation" indicate a deep crisis with creativity in the Kremlin

"AstanAvite". the 3rd episode of the "murderous" thriller titled "Legitimate".

The fact is that this naphthalene-coated, egg-battered scarecrow, even with all the Kremlin's efforts to make him the "legitimate" president of Ukraine, will not be able to become one again. For one simple reason .

He RESIGNED from his post in 2014.

It's trite: "did not come to work", for which he was legally dismissed by his employer, i.e. the people of Ukraine, in the form of decisions of an extraordinary meeting of its parliament, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

This fact was established in a legal way, i.e. in court.

I can easily remind the very "smart creatives" in the Kremlin administration of the events of that time.

Due to Mr. Yanukovych's absence from work, the Verkhovna Rada (whose quorum and legitimacy were also confirmed in a fully legal manner) was forced to appoint Mr. Turchynov as acting President of Ukraine until the lawful and legitimate elections, which were scheduled and held within the timeframe established by law for such a case.

That is why the Kremlin's once again starting a "charm" about a "coup d'état" in Ukraine in 2014 makes no sense from any point of view: both logical and legal.

Based on this, yanukOvoshch lost his position as president of Ukraine not because of the "Maidan" but simply because of his self-removal and flight from the country.

At the time of his detective "evacuation", the entire state executive apparatus (including all law enforcement agencies), a significant part of the parliament, etc. continued to function, were subordinate to him, and were ready to execute his decrees and orders. In other words, in reality, nothing threatened him or prevented him from fulfilling his duties.

The point of the matter is different: he decided to resign from the presidency of Ukraine (and, accordingly, its Supreme Commander-in-Chief) for some reason, and at this very moment, and to turn heel to a neighboring country.

So what kind of coup d'état in Ukraine is the Kremlin still talking about...? YanukOvoshch lost his presidential mace of his own free will.

The reasons for this rather strange act of the stump jumper are the subject of a separate discussion (much of this is explained by subsequent events and the circumstances of this self-removal).

But from a formal legal point of view, the current Kremlin authorities (whose legitimacy raises no fewer questions) do not have even the slightest reason to define the events in Ukraine dating back to 2014 and the related changes in the highest echelons of power as a "coup d'état".

The constitutional order and state system in the country have NOT changed. Only the names of officials in the highest echelons of power have changed, and it is precisely because of the rapid ejection of this tan from the country.

In this context, at first the Kremlin demanded elections in a country at war. Now they have taken out a "legitimate" Janukovosch from some pantry.. .

"tAvAriSchi, something is wrong with your creativity... it's really bad".

