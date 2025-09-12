How to create a barrier-free route: eight steps to a space where everyone is comfortable
When we talk about accessibility, most people think of a ramp at the entrance or a sign in Braille. In fact, it is much broader than individual elements: barrier-free is the logic of human movement in the city .
A barrier-free route is a path that anyone can take: a person with a disability, a mother with a stroller, an elderly person, a schoolboy with a backpack, a busy passerby looking at his phone. This is a route where you don't have to ask for help or overcome dangerous areas.
Usually, key facilities are connected in this way: hospitals, administrative buildings, cultural institutions, etc. Therefore, a person should be able to leave their home, walk the route unhindered, get inside the building, and most importantly, get the service they need.
Barrier-free route as a training ground
We are constantly talking about the need for barrier-free access. But it requires competence to create it.
Comments (0)