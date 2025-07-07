I remember working in an IT company a quarter of a century ago.

Morning, noon, and evening, I had to read mail, and all work communication went through email. Виглядало це так: спам, спам, спам, спам, спам, спам, лист від шефа, спам, спам, спам, спам, спам, повідомлення від системи фідбека, спам, спам, спам, питання від керівника групи розробки, спам, спам, спам, спам, спам.. .

I have to admit that I'm exaggerating a bit when I show such a share of spam in email. It was certainly not 80% of the email traffic back then, but it was close to 100%. Useful emails were a rare exception in this stream, and the main point of working with mail was to find these emails in the rubble of advertising and other garbage. It was easier to lose the right letter in them than to see it by accident, and this caused constant irritation for everyone – from top management to the end user.