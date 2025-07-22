Social media have created a new quality of information environment, and civilization has not been globally prepared for this new quality. This is not the first time this has happened to civilization, and until now it has managed to find ways to adapt to changes.

"Managed" is the optimistic part. The pessimistic part is "until now".

The problem is that "until now" almost any public speech, oral or printed, was associated with an awareness of the responsibility of its author, and the audience's perception of what they heard was automatically adjusted by his reputation. If you lie once, you will no longer be trusted. If you make a gross miscalculation, you are no longer an authority. If you are convicted of breaking the law, you can stop dreaming of a career in politics.

Social networks have changed all this.

Unlock to continue reading To read this article, subscribe to LIGA PRO Already have LIGA PRO? Log In

opinion.informer.text

Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors