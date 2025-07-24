In 2013, I told my students: "This is not your Maidan. This is our Maidan, our generation's Maidan, the Maidan of civic activists, entrepreneurs, blue and white collar workers. It is our responsibility to finish what we did not finish in 2005. To realize what we have been planning since 2010. And to hand over the country to you without the "scoop" – a democratic country with strong inclusive institutions. A country of opportunities and justice. European".

Today, when the vast majority of young people have lost faith in Ukraine's bright future and prefer to go to the West, I have to say this: "Friends, my dear students and those whom I do not know. This is your Maidan now.".

The only way to restore faith in the future is when you create it yourself.

The future of Ukraine is being created at the front. And the future of Ukraine is being created near the Franko Theater in Kyiv and in every city where you will gather to declare it – a future without corruption.

Without abuse of power. With strong independent and inclusive institutions. With state authorities accountable to civil society. With honest and constructive dialogue between the political authorities and civil society organizations. A future without lies and hypocrisy of political leaders.

The political authorities must understand that you – all of us – will no longer stop ourselves ("because there is a war"). And we will no longer be afraid of security forces, sanctions, or anonymous Telegram channels.

That you – and we all – have grown up.

That we do not need "reels" from the authorities. And not "photos of meetings" on Instagram. And not picture "meetings with business".

We need a real dialog.

War will not be an excuse for the lack of real reforms.

There will be no forgiveness for the destruction of European prospects.

"You don't understand" and other references to secret diplomacy and secret knowledge will not be a sufficient explanation for why "everything to your own, nothing to others".

Discussion first, then decisions. First, agreeing on red lines – then action.

Civil society defines the country's vision and principles. The legislative and executive branches implement it.

This is the only way we will not lose our Victory. This is the only way we will not turn into a small, insignificant, ruined, and quarreling version of Russia. This is the only way we will become a true global actor. A country of opportunities and responsible citizens.

Friends. Don't fall for small handouts from the political authorities.

Don't accept compromises. Compromises kill the future.

It's not about SAPO and NABU. It's not about their accountability. It's not even about corruption as such. It's about what kind of state we want to see in our country. Human-centered.

One that cares about our security but guarantees freedom of speech. One that does not cover up corrupt officials but creates conditions for development and self-realization. One that cooperates and organizes a real dialog.

One in which a veteran, a young person, a person with a disability, or a government employee can feel proud. And know that this is where the best opportunities are for each of us .

Take the future of our country into your own hands today.

