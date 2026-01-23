While many expected Ukraine to take center stage at this year’s World Economic Forum in Davos, U.S. President Donald Trump swiftly pivoted the global agenda with a blunt declaration: "We just want this piece of ice."

Western analysts view the escalating friction over Greenland through a lens that differs sharply from the perspective in Kyiv. Across Western capitals, the prevailing conviction is that Ukraine itself has become the primary lever in this Arctic tug-of-war. LIGA.net explores the strategic link between the frozen North and the front lines of Eastern Europe.