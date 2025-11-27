A residential complex of eight high-rise buildings with almost 5,000 residents caught fire in Hong Kong. Currently is known about 55 people died, and almost 300 more are missing. This is the worst fire in 77 years in one of the most densely populated places in the world. The cause could have been the negligence of the builders.

The outrage of the locals could spark new protests against the Chinese authorities, who suppressed protests in this autonomous region a few years ago. LIGA.net reread CNN, The Guardian, Reuters, The New York Times, The Washington Post: could the tragedy have been avoided – here are three important facts about the fire.