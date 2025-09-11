President Donald Trump renamed US Department of Defense on Ministry of War. The Pentagon website has already changed its name to war.gov, and the relevant minister Pete Hegset – a sign on the office: "We are going to go on the offensive, not just be on the defensive."



The rebranding is a bid to highlight America's military might, but critics have called it political theater. "Trump and Hegseth want to portray themselves as military macho," says LIGA.net retired US Air Force colonel Cedric Layton.



Does the change mean preparations for war with China – after all, it was carried out after the parade in Beijing?

From this text you will learn:

why Trump decided to rename the Department of Defense;

how the name change is related to the history of wars, successes and failures of the US Army;

since when has America been preparing for war with China.