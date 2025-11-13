Last week Nicolas Maduro He sounded incredibly upbeat for someone against whom the US is assembling an army. In his weekly television show, the Venezuelan dictator cheerfully answered questions about... their alliesHe singled out one of them: Russia.

"We are like this," he said enthusiastically, intertwining his fingers to show the closeness of the bond. "More united than ever." Russia Vladimir Putin seems like the obvious place for Maduro to turn to in search of well-armed friends.

However, Russia is too deeply entrenched in the war in Ukraine. Therefore, in the event of US attacks. Venezuela risks repeating the fate of Armenia, Iran, and Syria – allies who were "abandoned" by the Kremlin, writes The Atlantic. LIGA.net retells the article briefly.