Elon Musk and Donald Trump, who until recently publicly supported each other, have found themselves on opposite sides of a high-profile political and business conflict. The loss of government benefits, aggressive rhetoric, and even hints of personal scandals are creating a new reality for big business influence on American politics.

The quarrel has already cost Musk's businesses tens of billions of dollars. And this is not the end.

LIGA.net has analyzed publications Bloomberg , The Telegraph , The New York Times , The Guardian , The Financial Times to understand what is really happening – and what's next.