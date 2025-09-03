Chinese leader Xi Jinping met publicly for the first time with the dictators of Russia and North Korea, Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un, on September 3. This happened at a military parade in Beijing to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

On the way to the ceremony, Putin and Xi, both 72, mused about how "organ transplantation could lead to immortality" – or at least help people live to 150.

Western observers have noted that such leaks from a carefully planned event in a country that strictly controls all information are not a coincidence. They are a message. Especially since both the parade itself and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit the day before have turned into a demonstration of a new association of autocrats under the auspices of China.

From this text you will learn:

Did the world correctly read China's signal about a new order?

Was Putin really the star of this summit?

What consequences will the events in China have for Ukraine?