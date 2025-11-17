Topic of the day
"Preparing for aggression." How sabotage on Polish railways affects ways of supporting Ukraine
Ihor Tymots
correspondent of LIGA.net
In Poland on November 16, a series of sabotage attacks occurred on a critical railway line used to transport humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Up to 115 trains travel on this line daily.
These attacks are certainly part of the hybrid war that Russia is waging against countries that support Ukraine, emphasizes LIGA.net Polish journalist of the Polish Press Agency (PAP) and researcher of Polish-Ukrainian relations, Dariusz Materniak.
However, was it specifically aimed at the infrastructure supporting the Ukrainian military? LIGA.net investigated the history of the largest attack on Poland's transport network since the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war.
