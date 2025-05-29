We're having this conversation via Zoom. I don't know the names of the three people I'm talking to. Their cameras are off. Instead of faces, I see only two black squares and an avatar with a shot of Edward Norton in Fight Club. The avatar has a quote in English from the same movie: "I found freedom. Losing all hope was freedom."

"For security reasons, we do not reveal who we are," says one of the LIGA.net interlocutors.

They are members of a network of activists who have set themselves the task of promptly warning the people of Myanmar about the threat of air attacks by the junta: "We dedicate 24 hours a day to this. We have left personal lives for this."

Burmese guerrillas and ethnic minority troops are fighting the regular army. Their weapons are what they can buy on the black market or wrest from the military. They have no air defense. Nor is there a centralized air alert system.

The junta's terror tactics are the same as those of Bashar al-Assad in Syria and Putin in Ukraine.

Myanmar has been at war for more than 70 years, since the country gained independence from the British Empire, still reeling from the aftermath of World War II. Years of bloody conflict have alternated with brief periods of relative peace.

From this text you will learn about how: