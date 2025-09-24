In general, Trump's speech would fit right in with the narratives and ideas of American politics of the 1930s

Donald Trump has never been particularly fond of large international formats, whether they are general assemblies, climate conferences, meetings of NATO allies, or any other formats of multilateral diplomatic communication.

Obviously, with his love of one-man shows, glory for himself and the audience's full attention, anyone else on the podium with the microphone on plays the role of a third wheel. However, work is work, and you have to speak from time to time – and then there is no doubt that each such speech will be remembered by political observers and journalists.

So it was this time, when, after a five-year hiatus, Donald Trump, the 47th president of the United States, addressed the United Nations General Assembly again. He spoke second, immediately after the President of Brazil.

Read also War of attrition with Russia: Prospects and scenarios

He spoke for a long time, as much as 45 minutes longer than the 15-minute time limit for each state leader. And during this hour, he managed to discuss absolutely everything – from climate change to the criminal situation in major American cities; from Russian aggression against Ukraine to the question of why Joe Biden is a terrible economist; from a radical claim that the whole of Europe is going to hell in a handbasket to a documentary story with a prompter and an escalator at the UN headquarters. But let's take it one step at a time.

Security issues: Ukraine, the Middle East, and the Seven Finished Wars

I think it will be more interesting for dear readers not to read the usual Trumpian euphemisms once again, but to grasp something really new – perhaps even extraordinary for the American president.

To read this article, subscribe to LIGA PRO Already have LIGA PRO? Log In

opinion.informer.text

Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors