Pokrovsk is a dead end for Russian troops, with no global logistics routes passing through it. No one in the world understands why Putin needs it

It is hard to imagine that the global calls and visits of the last week and the next few are about control of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region of Ukraine. Rather, it is about the material foundations of the new world order.

When it is described in the words of contracts, they may differ significantly from the usual ones.

If we look at the geographical symbolism of what is happening, the trans-Caspian route between China and Europe is being opened by the United States. At the same time, the North Ocean – Persian Gulf route through the South Caucasus is coming under US influence.

The northern sea route between China and Europe is being closed by the United States, or put under control by a tariff plan between Alaska and Kamchatka. The world is waiting for the opening of the classic Silk Road between China and Europe when the wars in the Middle East end. This is getting closer to reality thanks to US efforts.

The Russian Federation will no longer be able to wreak havoc on any of these global highways by staging wars and damaging undersea cables. Perhaps the world will someday learn what Russia offered China to get it involved in this adventure. For now, Putin should personally notify all those who gave him money for chaos and from whom he extorted money, threatening geopolitical consequences.

They will talk about it, but no one will listen to the Russian bullshit about the Moscow church in Kyiv, Medvedchuk on Bankova Street, the dissolution of NATO and other "root causes" of the war.

Combat operations can be stopped for years and decades by the signatures of frontline commanders, and it happens from time to time, and they do not sign political bulletins.

Pokrovsk is a dead end for Russian troops, with no relevant global logistics routes passing through it. No one in the world understands why Putin needs it, not even venture capitalists. Apparently, without Pokrovsk, the Russian Federation will collapse, such is the scale of empires nowadays.

Therefore, Putinoids will attack him until the date of the announcement of a new surrender on August 15, but it is not yet known who exactly. Then they will continue to attack during the 30 days of the ceasefire and another 30 days of peace talks. Perhaps this will determine whether Putin will emigrate to Alaska or become the governor of Chukotka.

The wave of chaos unleashed by the Russian Federation on the world has bounced off the edge of the Oikoumena and is returning to its source.

