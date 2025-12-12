Effective AI delegation is a balancing act: we hand over routine tasks to the machine, while retaining critical decisions for ourselves.

1. Are you an expert on the issue and know what the end result should be? Delegate everything to AI as much as possible.

2. Not sure what the result should be? Try several options, tools, and ask the AI to compare the results. Try the "critic mode" for AI-generated content. Ask it to improve the result.

3. Not an expert on the subject? Try "researcher mode," "search mode," or "deep dive mode." Don't publish AI-generated results until you've verified all the facts.

4. Are you translating? Do you work with content? Make sure the text doesn't contain any template words, phrases, or template structures. Make sure the terms are translated correctly (or better yet, provide these definitions in the prompt). Specify the style. Add "don't use clichés, marketing bullshit," indicate the style and format preferences.

5. Do you work on tasks that require analytical work? Force-enable "reasoning mode."

6. Need information from verified sources? Use custom GPTs or integrations with data sources.

7. Medicine? Symptoms? AI is only for superficial analysis and basic information.

8. Law? Laws? Clarification of legislation? Use direct links to the texts of the laws and write a super-detailed prompt with all the nuances. Don't forget to consult with specialists afterwards.

9. Do you work with sensory data? Activate Microsoft 365 Copilot, Gemini for Google Workspace. In simple terms, use copilots that are built on top of your main platform.

10. Automation? Start by describing the business process. Believe me, you'll learn a lot about it while you're writing. In the end, you might even rewrite it, discard it, or significantly simplify it. That's when you can add AI.

