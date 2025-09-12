After talking to the president Donald Trump and European partners, the President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cheerfully reported on the development of the foundation security guarantees for Ukraine. The emphasis in these "developments" is on economic pressure to exsanguinate the Kremlin's military machine, strengthening Ukraine's air defense system – including the purchase of American weapons for European money – and increasing opportunities for even greater deployment of the Ukrainian defense industry.

"We actually have an understanding of the basis on which to build real guarantees," Zelensky emphasized. And it seems that this is the case. Because there was no unnecessary talk about military contingents, solving problems "sometime later," and even more so about NATO membership.

The more Putin is scared of the "post-war" period, the more the international criminal is encouraged to continue the war to finally destroy Ukraine. Putin has no reason to end the war: as long as the war exists, Putin himself will exist.

From this text you will learn:

how the new Beijing-Moscow-Pyongyang axis is changing the balance of power in the world

what role economic strikes with drones and missiles against Russia play in the war

what the purchase of ERAM missiles and the ATACMS license will give us.