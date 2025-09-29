In building modern strategic alliances, geopolitics and technology are increasingly intertwined, and sometimes it is technology that comes to the fore. First of all, with a view to the security sphere, where more and more risks have arisen in recent years.

And technologies play a multilayered role: they are used to create a protective military shield for the alliances being formed, serve as a key to their business development, and increasingly influence the global economy and geopolitics. Technological superiority has already turned into a power of the state as such.

In this context, Donald Trump's September visit to London was not just a diplomatic event, but also a signal of a new configuration of world power. The official media emphasized the banquets in Windsor or the gestures of protocol, but behind this facade picture lies the most important message: technology corporations have entered the geopolitical arena and are now sitting next to presidents and kings.

This visit was indeed a landmark event that is likely to launch a new phase of the global technology race, comparable in scale only to the famous Manhattan Project. Unlike its predecessor, which created nuclear weapons, this project aims to develop a "21st century superweapon" based on artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing. No less interesting is the fact that an unexpected but key player in this new alliance is Ukraine.

From this text you will learn:

how the Anglo-Americanamerican technology alliance is shaping the new world order;

why Palantir and Anduril are becoming key players in defense technology;

what role does Ukraine play as a testing ground for new solutions plays as a testing ground for new solutions;

what risks are posed to our country by the loss of control over data and technology;

how Ukrainian companiesdrone and missile manufacturers are trying to maintain their identity in the global market.