On the night of August 28, 2025, Russian troops launched a missile strike on the Turkish Baykar plant in Kyiv region, which was preparing to produce the Bayraktar drone line in Ukraine. It is known that the two recorded hits, the fourth attack on the company in the last six months, led to quite serious damage to production facilities that were almost ready for operation.

This is exactly the case when it is necessary to talk about the defeat publicly: the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already informed about this in detail in a telephone conversation with the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

After all, he himself Vladimir Putin has made a demonstrative and consistent strike – foreign businesses are becoming a thorn in the Kremlin's side. Because they not only stimulate Ukraine's resilience, but also make the country a powerful opponent to the Moscow regime and prevent its main goal of completely suppressing an independent state. Of course, first of all, this is a signal to Turkey, which is almost entirely dependent on Russia in a sensitive segment – the development of nuclear energy (the Akkuyu NPP project).

From this text you will learn:

why Russia is launching demonstrative strikes against Western companies;

what practical benefits Baykar's work in Ukraine will bring;

what is the main "lesson" of the war that Ukraine has not learned?